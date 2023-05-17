BSP mulls cutting required bank reserves

Watch more on iWantTFC

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said the Monetary Board is exploring the possibility of cutting the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks instead of interest rates.

During the 2023 Financial Stability Conference with the International Monetary Fund in Cebu, Medalla said the central bank is exploring other ways to loosen the monetary policy.

The BSP previously said it aims to reduce the RRR to single digits by 2023 from the current 12 percent, which is among the highest in the region.

Medalla also earlier said the BSP could pause raising interest rate hikes due to the downward inflation trend.