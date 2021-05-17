DTI: Up to 300,000 back to work with looser NCR Plus quarantine

Watch more in iWantTFC

Up to 300,000 people got their jobs back when Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces—which government collectively calls NCR Plus—shifted to a looser quarantine level, the trade department said on Monday.

"Mga 200 to 300 thousand po na empleyado ang muling nakabalik dahil dito sa declaration ng heightened restriction under GCQ (general community quarantine)," Trade Undersecretary Erineo Vizmonte said in a televised public briefing.

Some 1 million were out of work in the NCR Plus area when it was still under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second loosest lockdown level, the trade department had said.



MECQ only allowed select industries to operate at full capacity.

Under the GCQ with "heightened restrictions" effective until May 31, entertainment centers, bars, and gambling halls will remain closed, among others, said Vizmonte.