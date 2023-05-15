Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower at 6,523

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2023 12:09 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares opened the new trading week in the red as investors fret over the next central bank meeting. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 15, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  