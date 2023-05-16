Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close higher at 6,588

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2023 11:48 PM

Philippine shares rebounded from previous losses. Investors, however, are in a wait-and-see mode as they expect a turning point in monetary policy. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2023
