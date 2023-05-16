Digital banking unlocks new trends, deposit 'interest rate shopping'

Watch more on iWantTFC

The rise of digital banks and the traditional banks' investments in fintech have paved the way for new consumer trends such as the preference for higher interest rates on deposits, Mckinsey and Company Partner Kristine Romano said on Tuesday.

A recent survey by the McKinsey and Company showed that 85 percent of banking customers in the Philippines are now using digital channels, from just 12 percent in 2017.

"We used to be the last and the lowest across Southeast Asia in terms of digital access. We're now actually in line with those statistics," Romano said.

Average digital banking use in the region is around 88 to 89 percent, she said.

The Philippines have 6 licensed fully digital banks, while most of its major traditional and commercial banks also offer digital services.

"There are new behaviors that we’re seeing being unlocked...This idea of interest rate shopping. You know a lot of retail customers would put in their money for payroll or for safekeeping. But with the advent of these new digital players, we now have this behavior of saying, 'Hey we know which bank can offer me the best the best rate,'" Romano said.

Some digital banks offer 4.5 up to 10 percent interest rate on deposits, which is higher than traditional banks. Fintech had also changed how Filipinos move their money, Romano said.

"On a day-to-day basis, Filipino consumer behaviors have also changed so you know we used to line up to remit our sweldo of our kasambahay... Now they do it for free and they don't even need to line up. Palengke owners now they have QR codes," she said.

“Repositioning banking as much more accessible, that's what the digital players are doing,” she added.

Romano said there is enough space for growth for both traditional and digital banks in the country since it has an "untapped market" due to a lot of unbanked Filipinos.