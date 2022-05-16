Home  >  Business

PH shares recover after last week's sharp sell-off

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 16 2022 11:32 PM

Philippine shares got some reprieve from last week's sharp sell-off.

Investors have turned their focus to a slew of corporate earnings reports and the upcoming meeting of the Philippine central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 16, 2022
