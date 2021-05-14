Home  >  Business

PH shares post weekly gain amid lockdown easing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 15 2021 01:26 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Indexed posted its first weekly gain in five weeks as investors cheer the easing of lockdown restrictions in parts of the country.

Despite relaxed quarantine rules, investment banking giant Goldman Sachs still slashed its growth forecast for Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 14, 2021
