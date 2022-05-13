Home  >  Business

PSEi in correction territory after extending decline

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2022 12:02 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The PSE index enters correction territory after extending its decline to a fifth straight session. Details from Michelle Ong.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 13, 2022
Read More:  PSEi   PSE   PSE index   PSE index decline   PSEi decline  