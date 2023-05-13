Home  >  Business

Suplay ng puting sibuyas pinababantayan dahil sa posibleng shortage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 13 2023 07:53 PM

Sapat umano ang suplay ng pulang sibuyas ngayong taon pero ngayonn pa lang, nagbabala ang isang agricultural group na dapat bantayan ang suplay ng puting sibuyas. Nagpa-Patrol, Reiniel Pawid. TV Patrol, Sabado, 13 Mayo 2023. 

