Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nagbigay nitong Sabado ng tips sa publiko ang isang opisyał ng pamahalaan, isang digital expert at advocate upang hindi mabiktima sa digital world.

Sabi ni Usec. Alex Ramos ng Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, mahalagang mairehistro ang SIM ng publiko sa site ng telco upang maiwasan ang mga phishing sites.

Dapat gumamit ng malakas na pass code or password sa mga accounts na binubuo, payo naman ni Ronald Gustilo, national campaigner ng Digital Pinoys.

"At the same time, iwasan natin mag-click sa mga links na hindi tayo aware o suspicious looking," dagdag niya.

Mahalagang pag-aralan ng publiko ang pinapasukang digital platforms at apps, kasama na ang risks dito, ayon kay Art Samaniego, Jr., Technology Editor ng Manila Bulletin.

"Kailangan mga trusted platforms lang ang gamitin natin... 'Wag kang magi-invest or maglalagay ng pera dun sa mga hindi kilalalang wallet platforms, kasi may mga naglalabasan ngayong fake na cryptocurrency at NFT platforms," aniya.

"Aware tayo kung ano ang mga fees and charges na sinisingil sa atin," dagdag niya.

Responsibilidad rin ng bawat isa ang pag-monitor palagi sa kaniyang account, at mag-report kung may irregular transaction, sabi ni Samaniego.