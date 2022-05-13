Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Friday believed there would be more foreign investors under presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. if it would be "transparent" with its plans with the economy.

Concepcion said it was important that Marcos also focuses on foreign policy, noting that economic powers such as China and United States already acknowledged his apparent win in the polls, and vowed stronger bilateral ties.

"Itong foreign policy natin [ay] importante talaga. Ang importante dito kasi ay ang mga investors, ‘no at kung makita ng government na maganda, transparent at mahusay itong incoming administration, mas maraming papasok dito na foreign investors," said Concepcion.

"Marami din diyan sa ibang bansa na gustong pumasok at kung makita nila itong programa ni [presumptive president] Marcos ay talagang mas klaro, mas transparent, mas maraming tao, mas maraming investors ang papasok," he added.

"Iyon ang kailangan natin para tuloy-tuloy ang growth natin at tuloy-tuloy ang ginhawa ng mga citizens natin."

President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration has passed legislation that would make the country more attractive to foreign investors including the amendments to the Foreign Investment Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Act and the Public Service Act.

Foreign investors earlier said they would like to see continuity in policies that aim to liberalize the Philippines in terms of foreign capital. They also said they wanted a clearer economic agenda from the son of the late dictator.