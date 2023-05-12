Educators urged to catch up with ChatGPT to reap 'positive' benefits on learning

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Educators must familiarize themselves with technological tools such as ChatGPT to properly guide students and efficiently flag cheating, a stakeholder said on Friday.

Since its debut, students and professionals are reportedly using ChatGPT for their job and in learning.

The rapid growth of this technology undermines the academic integrity tools currently used to catch plagiarism and other forms of cheating, which is why educators must also catch up, said cloud-based software solution provider for education Instructure's Vice President of Global Strategy Ryan Lufkin.

While ChatGPT can be "transformative" similar to when the calculator or internet was introduced, educators are crucial to instill ethics and guidance on how it is used, Lufkin said.

"ChatGP has very positive benefits. There's the ability to save educators time by automating some of the mundane tasks they have... But it does raise that specter of cheating...and so there's there's a bit of an arms race going on there. But what it's really going to do is force educators to find new ways to assess mastery of skills and mastery of knowledge, as opposed to just long-form papers or tests that they could simply run through chat GPT," Lufkin told ANC.

"Is this going to replace educators? ...No, the educator is the guide. They're guiding students through the educational journey and that's why it's imperative for them to actually learn how to use these tools well," he added.

He said moving past the fear and embracing technology could be "positive" for the education landscape.

The industry must also remember that ChatGPT is only about 6 months old and is likely to continuously "rapidly evolve."