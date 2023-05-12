Educators urged to catch up with ChatGPT to reap 'positive' benefits on learning
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 12 2023 10:53 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, AI, ChatGPT, ANC exclusives
- /news/05/12/23/dela-rosa-eyes-death-penalty-for-political-warlords
- /business/05/12/23/list-jobstreet-shares-tips-on-creating-winning-resumes
- /news/05/12/23/de-lima-acquitted-of-conspiracy-to-commit-illegal-drug-trading
- /entertainment/05/12/23/aiko-melendez-tests-positive-for-covid-19
- /overseas/05/12/23/japan-public-reluctant-to-defend-taiwan-should-china-invade