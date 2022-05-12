Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - J.P. Morgan's downgrade of the Philippines was "taken out of context," the spokesperson of leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr said Thursday.

J.P. Morgan released the report a day after the Philippine national elections where the former senator, the namesake son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, received 31 million votes in the partial, unofficial result.

"They were not referring to president-elect or the ascendency of president-elect Bongbong Marcos. Other statements made by so-called economists, I think it should be taken in the context of it was made a political statement than from a standpoint of economic managers," lawyer Vic Rodriguez told ANC's Headstart.

"Hanggang dun lang ang aking sasagutin sapagkat that is all about the economy."

When presented with investor concerns such as Marcos' absence of meaningful track record as a government official, as cited in another report, Rodriguez said: "The statement you have just read for me, it sounded more political than on the economy. It’s so political."

Marcos has begun to form his transition team, Rodriguez said, but added that he was not at liberty to name the appointees.

"For the economy, he really wants to have the best person out there available. The challenge is how will you convince them to leave their private life," he said.

J.P. Morgan said that the report, which said Philippine stocks were expected to underperform compared to peers in the region, does not have anything to do with the poll results

"We think the Philippines faces a challenging macroeconomic outlook post-2022 regardless of the outcome of the May 2022 presidential elections," it said.

In March, a Bloomberg poll of analysts and investors put Marcos near the bottom of a list ranking presidential aspirants who could lead the Philippines’ economic recovery.

In response, Marcos Jr said he would "convince" these investors, but declined to give specifics.