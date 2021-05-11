Home  >  Business

PH shares inch up despite PH's steep economic contraction in Q1 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2021 09:53 PM

Philippine shares managed to post gains even as the local economy continued to shrink in the first quarter of the year. 

Despite today's uptick, an analyst believes the local bourse is in a clear downtrend. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 11, 2021
