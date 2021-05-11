Home  >  Business

Meralco inakusahan ng sobrang singil sa mga nagdaang taon

Posted at May 11 2021 07:19 PM

Nagreklamo sa Malacañang ang isang dating commissioner ng Energy Regulatory Commission dahil sa umano'y sobrang singil ng Meralco sa mga konsumer sa mga nakalipas na mga taon. Aabot umano sa P90 bilyon ang dapat i-refund ng Meralco. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Martes, 11 Mayo 2021

