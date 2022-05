1987 Constitution has failed us: economist

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Economist Calixto Chikiamco said the 1987 Consitution, which barred foreigners from investing in select sectors of the economy, has failed the Philippines. Chikiamco said the economic reforms under President Rodrigo Duterte, which liberalized foreign ownership rules in transport, telecommunications, retail and other sectors, should be continued by the next president.

The next administration should also work on energy and food security, and will face problems on rising debt as well as the continuing pandemic.