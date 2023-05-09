Home  >  Business

Utang ng PH umakyat sa record-high nitong Marso

Posted at May 09 2023 08:47 PM

Umakyat na sa record-high ang utang ng Pilipinas nitong Marso, at dumarami na rin ang mga Pilipinong umuutang sa mga bangko. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Martes, 9 Mayo 2023. 

