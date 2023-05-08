Home  >  Business

PH unemployment eases to 4.7 pct in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 08 2023 11:44 PM

The Philippines’ labor market recovers slightly amid a reopened economy.

But another survey shows half of Filipinos still consider themselves poor. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 8, 2023
