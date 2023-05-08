Home > Business Firm sees no impact on Filipino seafarers from looming global recession ABS-CBN News Posted at May 08 2023 12:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A ship management firm said it does not expect seafarers to lose jobs in the short term because of a looming global recession. “I don’t think so. I believe that global trade has shown itself to be resistant when it comes to even recession,” said Tore Henriksen, President and Managing Director of Dohle Ship Management Phils. Henriksen says he also expects demand for Filipino seafarers to rebound after the EU moved to continue recognizing seafarer certificates issued in the Philippines. Manning group welcomes EU decision on Filipino seafarer certificates EU: Filipino seafarers' certificates will continue to be recognized Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC promo, EU Read More: Filipino seafarer EU shipping global recession /sports/05/08/23/kbl-abando-anyang-kgc-dethrone-seoul-sk/sports/05/08/23/filipinas-eye-world-cup-boost-with-prized-vietnam-scalp/news/05/08/23/joint-patrols-in-south-china-sea-to-begin-very-soon-envoy/sports/05/08/23/f1-red-bull-seals-fourth-1-2-finish/sports/05/08/23/nba-suns-beat-nuggets-despite-jokics-53