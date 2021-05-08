Nograles says gov't to balance health, economy in deciding quarantine levels come June

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 response on Saturday said it would continue to balance health and economy in safely reopening more industries when it decides the quarantine classification for Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces come June.

“Kung kakayanin naman nating bumaba ang NCR Plus sa GCQ then so much more the better para mas maraming makapag-trabaho. We will make the adjustments depende sa classification kasi dito na pumapasok 'yung balancing health and economy. Alam nating napaka-importante ang trabaho para malabanan din ang problema ng kagutuman lalo na sa NCR Plus at sa mga areas na under MECQ,” said IATF co-chair Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(If we can downgrade NCR Plus to GCQ then so much the better so that more people could go and work. We will make the adjustments depending on the classification because this is where balancing health and economy comes in. We all know the importance of work to combat the problem of hunger particularly in NCR Plus and other areas under MECQ.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the MECQ classification in the National Capital Region and the towns of Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna until May 14.

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday, Nograles said if NCR Plus continues to remain under MECQ, then government has to look for other industries that could safely reopen to allow more people to go back to work.

"Pagdating naman sa June, maga-adjust tayo depende sa magiging classification. Kung sabihin nating mag-MECQ, then we have to look for other industries na pwede pa na lalo pang buksan ng safe para makapagtrabaho ang mas marami o makapag-hiring sila ng mas maraming labor force," he said.

Early this month, the IATF allowed barbershops, beauty parlors and other personal care establishments to operate on 30-percent capacity. Dine-in restaurants were also allowed at 10-percent venue or seating capacity.

Nograles said assessments will be made on the last week of May for the quarantine classification for June. The basis for the assessment will include health care utilization rate, attack rate, and 2-week growth rate in COVID-19 cases.

He added that there are still some local government units that are being observed as the utilization rate for their ICU and hospital beds continue to increase.



“Hindi ko pa babanggitin ang mga LGUs na 'yan dahil hindi pa naa-assess nang maayos at kumpleto. Right now, nakikipag-ugnayan na ang DILG sa kanila and we will make the proper announcement when the time comes,” he said.

(I will not name these LGUs yet because they have yet to be assessed completely. Right now, the DILG is coordinating with them and we will make the proper announcement when the time comes.)

- TeleRadyo 8 May 2021