PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Langis may higit P4 taas-presyo sa Mayo 10

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2022 08:53 PM

Kasunod ng rollback sa presyo ng petrolyo, magkakaroon ng oil price hike na aabot nang halos P4 kada litro sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Sabado, 7 Mayo 2022. 
 

