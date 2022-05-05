Home  >  Business

PH shares rally for second day, despite hotter-than-expected inflation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2022 01:30 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index rallied for a second straight day, as investors shrugged off a hotter-than-expected inflation print and instead focused on strong earnings. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 5, 2022
