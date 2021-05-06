Home  >  Business

Philippine shares in the red for 5th straight day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 06 2021 11:30 PM

A fifth straight day in the red for Philippine shares even as the earnings season continues. Michelle Ong tells us, telco giant PLDT joined firms in reporting first-quarter earnings but also coupled this with an announcement of the company's impending leadership change. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 6, 2021
