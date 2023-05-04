Home  >  Business

ANC

US company's bid to set up nuclear reactors in PH gets mixed reactions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 02:05 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An American company's proposal to set up nuclear reactors in the Philippines gets mixed reactions from experts and local government officials. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023
Read More:  nuclear energy   US   nuclear reactors   nuclear power   US company  