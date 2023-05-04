Home  >  Business

PH shares outperform regional peers

Posted at May 05 2023 02:14 AM

Philippine shares outperform some of their regional peers Thursday. That's after the US federal reserve hiked interest rates yet again but signaled a pause in its tightening cycle. — The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2023
