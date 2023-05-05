Home  >  Business

Inflation bumagal sa pinakamababang antas sa 8 buwan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 05 2023 08:35 PM | Updated as of May 05 2023 08:58 PM

Bumagal sa pinakamababang antas ang inflation rate sa loob ng 8 buwan. Nangangamba naman ang ilang economic managers sa posibleng epekto ng El Nino sa presyo at suplay ng pagkain. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 5 Mayo 2023. 

