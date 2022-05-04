Home  >  Business

PH shares stage strong rebound, climb back above 6,800

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 11:02 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index became the best performer in Asia on Wednesday. Local shares staged a strong rebound, despite a mixed bag of corporate earnings reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 4, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  