MANILA — A group of sugar producers in Negros Occidental reiterated their opposition to the importation of sugar, denying that the high prices of sugar are due to a supply shortage.

Manuel Lamata, president of the United Sugar Producers Federation, explained that the rise in sugar prices was driven by the soaring prices of oil, the war in Ukraine, and the high cost of fertilizer.

--TeleRadyo, May 4, 2022