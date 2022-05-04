Home  >  Business

Sugar producers say high prices of sugar not driven by supply shortage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 04 2022 02:05 PM

MANILA — A group of sugar producers in Negros Occidental reiterated their opposition to the importation of sugar, denying that the high prices of sugar are due to a supply shortage. 

Manuel Lamata, president of the United Sugar Producers Federation, explained that the rise in sugar prices was driven by the soaring prices of oil, the war in Ukraine, and the high cost of fertilizer. 

--TeleRadyo, May 4, 2022
