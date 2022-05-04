Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA— The government has already reached its goal of providing 1 million jobs last year as part of its employment recovery plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Wednesday.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the revival of the "Build, Build, Build" program led to the creation of about 700,000 jobs in the construction sector alone. The labor department's student employment program and his agency's livelihood package generated a combined 200,000 employment opportunities.

"Yes, naabot na natin 'yan... Naipagpatuloy 'yung 'Build, Build, Build', marami nang construction [work], construction workers," said Lopez in a televised briefing.

(Yes we reached that already. After the Build, Build, Build program continued, many construction workers had jobs.)

"[Sa Department of Transportation] mayroon silang service contracting program, libreng sakay, 11,200 [jobs]. [Sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources] may sustainable rural development, at saka 'yung DOST, small enterprise trading program. Lahat don, kulang 1 million na 'yon," he added.

(DOTr had a service contracting program creating 11,200 jobs. In DENR, they had a sustainable rural development, in DOST they initiated the small enterprise trading program. All in all, that's already 1 million.)

The figures, the official said, still did not reflect the employment opportunities given by other sectors.

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has also yet to release a report on this, he added.

"Ngayon, ang pagbubukas ulit ng tourism sector -- hotels, restaurants, mga resorts, tourism-related services. Easily aabutin talaga nating more than 1 million with all these sectors na hindi pa natin nakikita."

(With the opening of the tourism sector, hotels, restaurants, resorts, tourism-related services, we will really reach that 1 million goal.)

President Rodrigo Duterte last year signed an executive order which adopted the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS), vowing to generate livelihood and training opportunities to job seekers with the help of government agencies and the private sector.

February's number of jobless Filipinos reached 3.13 million, higher than the 2.93 million in January, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.