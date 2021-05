PhilSys website glitch not due to hacking: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The breakdown of the national ID registration's online system was not due to hacking, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Tuesday.

The department continues to work on the website's relaunch after some 46,000 users logged on to the site at one point during April 30 launch, said PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista.

"Base dun sa mga discussions ng IT Team, wala akong narinig na there was an attempt to hack the system," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Based on our discussions with the IT Team, I did not hear that there was an attempt to hack the system.)

"Ang nakikita naming naging glitch ay sobrang laki ng pumasok na nakaabang. As of 12 midnight (of April 30), nagmomonitor kami, may mga nakaabang na talaga magregister. Para bang everybody got so excited in registering with PhilSys."

(What we saw as a glitch was the huge number of users who entered the system. We were monitoring, as of 12 midnight there really were many people waiting to register. It seems everybody got so excited in registering with PhilSys.)

The PSA has processed 950,000 cards out of 6 million Filipinos who have registered and "close to 1,000" cards are out for delivery, Bautista said.