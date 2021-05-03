‘Napakadami na’: Employers group opposes giving workers more days off
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 03 2021 08:45 AM
Teleradyo, ECOP, mental wellness leave, COVID-19 paid leave, Sergio Ortiz-Luis, employees, workers,
- /news/05/03/21/supreme-court-opens-all-offices-may-3-14
- /video/news/05/03/21/ndrrmc-p6-bilyon-na-lang-ang-natitira-sa-p20-bilyon-na-2021-calamity-fund
- /news/05/03/21/sputnik-v-trial-doses-to-go-to-4-hospitals-3-inoculation-hubs-in-metro-manila
- /blogs/business/05/03/21/how-miserable-are-we
- /sports/05/03/21/weightlifting-federation-to-hold-tryouts-for-sea-games-spots-in-august