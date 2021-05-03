‘Napakadami na’: Employers group opposes giving workers more days off

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—An employers' group on Monday opposed the proposed additional leaves for workers.

A 5-day mental wellness leave has been proposed in the House of Representatives, while a bill mandating a 10-day paid leave for employees was filed in the Senate.

Employees can use their existing sickness and vacation leaves, said Sergio Ortiz-Luis, president of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

"Napakadami na, lalo pa nga sa mga babae. 'Pag kinuwenta mo yung mga leave, pati maternity leave, halos wala nang matira sa pagtatrabaho," Ortiz-Luis told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There are so many leaves already, especially for women. If you compute it, almost none remains for work.)

"Hindi lang hindi timely, napakaraming leave na naiisip, meron namang existing leave na magagamit. Pag-isipan muna natin paano makakagawa ng jobs at paano gaganda ang ating trabaho at marami sa'tin ang makapasok."

(Not only is it untimely, they are coming up with so many leaves when there are already existing leaves that can be used. Let's think first of how we can create and improve jobs.)