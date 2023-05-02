Home  >  Business

Philippine shares begin new trading month higher at 6,672

Posted at May 02 2023 10:14 PM

Philippine shares kicked off the month of May higher despite a looming rate hike from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2023
 
