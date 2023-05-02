Home > Business Philippine shares begin new trading month higher at 6,672 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 02 2023 10:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares kicked off the month of May higher despite a looming rate hike from the US Federal Reserve. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/05/02/23/ph-daily-average-of-covid-19-cases-up-by-42/video/news/05/02/23/more-filipino-evacuees-from-sudan-arrive-home/video/news/05/02/23/ph-to-close-airspace-on-may-3-17-for-airport-maintenance/video/news/05/02/23/biden-says-us-commitment-to-ph-defense-ironclad/entertainment/05/02/23/hollywood-writers-strike-as-studio-talks-collapse