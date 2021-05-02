Home  >  Business

TV Patrol

Batas para iprayoridad ang pagbili ng mga PPE na gawang Pinoy hiniling

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 02 2021 06:42 PM

Nagpasaklolo sa pamahalaan ang garments industry, lalo't napurnada ang inaasahang transaksiyon sa gobyerno para sa mga personal protective equipment ngayong may pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Linggo, 2 Mayo 2021

