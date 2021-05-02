Batas para iprayoridad ang pagbili ng mga PPE na gawang Pinoy hiniling
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 02 2021 06:42 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, personal protective equipment, PPE, locally-made PPE, garments industry, PPE supply, Confederation of Garments Exporters of the Philippines, Senate, TV Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres
- /life/05/03/21/miss-universe-singapore-was-born-and-raised-in-ph-until-she-was-11
- /entertainment/05/03/21/miles-ocampo-receives-birthday-surprise-from-kris-bimby
- /entertainment/05/03/21/fake-news-zsa-zsa-padilla-denies-she-had-covid-19
- /news/05/03/21/duterte-world-press-freedom-2021
- /entertainment/05/03/21/insight-music-releases-album-for-those-who-have-sleeping-problems