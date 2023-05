Watch more on iWantTFC

The International Labor Organization said on Monday it is pushing for programs such as upskilling to boost “decent employment” in the country.

The ILO has a Skills for Prosperity Program, funded by the UK, which is focused on education, construction and IT-BPM sector.

This, as the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the looming global recession worsen existing labor woes, International Labor Organization’s Skills for Prosperity Senior Project Officer Katherine Brimon told ANC.

“Decent employment, as the ILO says, guarantees that every worker enjoys rights at work, has social protection, enjoys social dialogue at the enterprise level and also means that they can avail the enjoyment of fundamental rights at work,” she said.

Preparing workers’ skills to fit new jobs created during the pandemic is also “crucial” in terms of productivity.