Ilang negosyante nabuhayan ng loob sa pagbabalik-operasyon habang MECQ

Nagsimula na nitong Sabado ang pinalawig na modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) sa National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble at iba pang lugar. Nabuhayan naman ng loob ang ilang negosyante at empleyado lalo’t pinayagan nang magbukas ang ilang negosyo at establisimyento. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 1 Mayo 2021.