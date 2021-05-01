Home  >  Business

Ilang negosyante nabuhayan ng loob sa pagbabalik-operasyon habang MECQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 08:38 PM

Nagsimula na nitong Sabado ang pinalawig na modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) sa National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble at iba pang lugar. Nabuhayan naman ng loob ang ilang negosyante at empleyado lalo’t pinayagan nang magbukas ang ilang negosyo at establisimyento. Nagpa-Patrol, Wheng Hidalgo. TV Patrol, Sabado, 1 Mayo 2021. 

Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   MECQ   negosyante   personal care services   negosyante   NCR Plus Bubble   covid-19   coronavirus  