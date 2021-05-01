Home  >  Business

Gov't urged to invest in job-rich sectors as unemployment rises amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2021 05:43 PM | Updated as of May 01 2021 09:25 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The national government should invest in sectors that offer more jobs amid the rise in unemployed and underemployed people across the country amid restrictions due to the pandemic, Foundation for Economic Freedom fellow Kristine Alcantara says.  -- Dateline Philippines, May 1 2021 
Read More:  FEF   Dateline Philippines   Kristine Alcantara   Foundation for Economic Freedom  