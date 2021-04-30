Home  >  Business

ALAMIN: Mga negosyong maaari nang magbukas sa MECQ areas sa Mayo

Apr 30 2021

Alamin kung ano ang mga negosyong pinayagan nang limitadong mag-operate sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified enhanced community quarantine, kabilang ang NCR Plus, simula sa Mayo. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 30 Abril 2021

