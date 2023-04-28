Home  >  Business

PH shares end April in positive territory

Posted at Apr 29 2023 03:10 AM

Philippine shares close the month in positive territory as companies release more positive earnings. Details from Michelle Ong. —The World Tonight, ANC, April 28, 2023
