PH shares rise despite extended MECQ in 'NCR Plus'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 10:22 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index is seemingly unfazed by the extension of the modified ECQ in the greater Manila area.

This, as it joins a regional rally bouyed by the US Federal Reserve's supportive comments and the prospect of more stimulus in Washington. - ANC, The World Tonight, April 29, 2021
