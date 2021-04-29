Home  >  Business

TV Patrol

Ekonomiya bumagal, bilang ng mahihirap tumaas dahil sa mahigpit na lockdown: ADB

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 29 2021 08:53 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Mas mabagal na ekonomiya at mas mataas na bilang ng mahihirap ang epekto ng paghihigpit ng quarantine sa Metro Manila at mga kalapit na probinsiya, ayon sa Asian Development Bank (ADB). Pero tingin din ng ADB ay makakabawi pa ang bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 29 Abril 2021

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   poverty incidence   Asian Development Bank   poverty   ekonomiya   Covid-19 pandemic   Covid-19   NCR Plus ECQ   NCR Plus MECQ   community quarantine   National Economic and Development Authority   TV Patrol   Warren de Guzman  