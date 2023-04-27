Home > Business Philippine shares close higher at 6,583 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 12:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares closed higher due to positive income reports from the banking sector. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/04/28/23/denr-damage-caused-by-mindoro-oil-spill-may-reach-p7-b/video/news/04/28/23/ph-officials-in-egypt-to-help-filipinos-leaving-sudan/entertainment/04/28/23/us-talk-show-host-jerry-springer-dies-aged-79-us-media/sports/04/28/23/uaap-football-dela-cruz-leads-la-salle-to-final-4/sports/04/27/23/pinoy-fans-remain-among-nba-top-market-in-the-world