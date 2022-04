Watch more News on iWantTFC

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan on Thursday reminded the public that defacing Philippine currencies is a crime punishable by up to 6 years of imprisonment.

This, after a social media user uploaded a video of the act of burning a banknote.

Tangonan said a complaint has been by at the Quezon City prosecutor's office.

"The Justice system already performing on this case," Tangonan said.