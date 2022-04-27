Home  >  Business

PSEI edges lower in line with regional weakness

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 11:06 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index mirrored the regional weakness as a possible US interest rate hike and a COVID-19 surge in China raised fears of an economic slowdown. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2022
