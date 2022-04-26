Home  >  Business

PH shares fall to 6,980, as foreign selling continues

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 01:48 AM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index gave up Monday's gains and fell back to the 6,900 level, as investors weigh comments from Philippine officials. – The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2022
