MANILA - Consumers seeking convenience in shopping are driving the “buy now, pay later” scheme, a stakeholder said Wednesday.

The BNPL scheme has almost zero or very low interest for purchases which has served as a “lifeline” for some retail merchants during the COVID-19 pandemic, banking platform Mambu’s Asia Pacific Managing Director Myles Bertrand told ANC.

“Consumers are really driven by convenience now...It's really great for the merchants and it's really been a lifeline for a lot of retailers,” he said.

There was also an accelerated traction for the use of BNPL in the country, he added.

The younger generation of consumers is also more inclined to use the BNPL scheme, Bertrand said.