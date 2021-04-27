Home  >  Business

PH shares fall ahead of US Fed meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2021 11:32 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Philippine shares ended Tuesday's session in the red as investors keep an eye out for the release of more corporate earnings reports. 

Traders also anticipates the upcoming monetary policy meeting in Washington. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 27, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH economy   PH shares   stock market  