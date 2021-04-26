Home  >  Business

PH shares inch up despite concerns over COVID-19 restrictions, pace of vaccine rollout

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 26 2021 11:10 PM

Philippine shares snapped a three-day losing streak even as foreign funds continued to dump local stocks.

An analyst, meanwhile, sees the local bourse heading lower amid concerns over the pace of the country's vaccine rollout. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 26, 2021
