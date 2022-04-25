Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Tropical depression Agaton left around P3 billion in damage to farm goods, the Agriculture Department said on Monday.

The storm, which spawned landslides and floods at the beginning of Holy Week, damaged rice, corn, high-value crops like fruits, livestock, and fish pens, said Agriculture Undersecretary Fermin Adriano.

Worst-hit areas include Bicol, Western Visayas, parts of Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga, he said.

"Sa latest report namin, umaabot na ng P3 bilyon [ang pinsala] kasi pumapasok pa iyong mga ulat," Adriano said in a public briefing.

(The damage has reached P3 billion because reports are still coming in.)

He said the agency has earmarked some P500 million in quick response fund for rehabilitation efforts, P100 million for a credit program, P88 million for free seedlings, and P30 million for livestock.

Agaton left at least 212 dead and 132 missing as of Sunday, the national disaster agency said.

It struck some 4 months super typhoon devastated swaths of the country, killing more than 400 and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.