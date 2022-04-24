Home  >  Business

Mga tsuper humihirit ng taas pasahe buhat ng oil price hike sa huling linggo ng Abril

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 24 2022 08:16 PM

Sa harap ng nakaambang taas-presyo ng petrolyo sa Martes, muling nanawagan ng ayuda ang mga tsuper at delivery riders mula sa gobyerno. Muli ring isinulong ng ilang transport group, ang pasahe sa jeep at iba pang pampublikong sasakyan. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 24 Abril 2022.

