Mga Pinoy, umaaray sa pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin ngayong Abril

Posted at Apr 24 2022 08:12 PM

Posibleng magmahal ang bilihin sa Mayo, ayon sa grupo ng mga supermarket owners. Hindi tinukoy kung aling mga produkto ito pero umaaray na ang mga grupo ng consumer sa kabi-kabilang presyo ng mga bilihin. Nagpa-Patrol, Michael Delizo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 24 Abril 2022.

